Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 235.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NBO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.60. 2,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,242. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

In other Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund news, insider Bradley Tank sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $35,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $106,636 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 215.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28,236 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 50.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 37,121 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

