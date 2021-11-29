Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Short Interest Up 293.2% in November

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 293.2% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMLRY traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.40. 69,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,487. Daimler has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

