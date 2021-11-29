The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GGZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,365. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $17.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

In other The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 163,500 shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGZ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 17.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 46,643 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the second quarter worth about $655,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the third quarter worth about $142,000.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

