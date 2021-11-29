Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director Sells $5,978,808.00 in Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EQR traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $88.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.12.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.07.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

