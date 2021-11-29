mStable USD Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.31 million and approximately $287,178.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,467.91 or 0.98442341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00048390 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00039724 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.72 or 0.00612779 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003654 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

