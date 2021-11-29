Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to report $4.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.99 billion and the lowest is $4.87 billion. Eaton reported sales of $4.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $19.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.70 billion to $19.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.95 billion to $21.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

ETN traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $167.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.57. Eaton has a 1 year low of $113.79 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $1,706,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

