$205.75 Million in Sales Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report sales of $205.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $196.60 million and the highest is $214.90 million. James River Group reported sales of $194.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year sales of $779.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $797.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $879.55 million, with estimates ranging from $812.40 million to $946.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in James River Group by 1,698.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 257.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in James River Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 356,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.37. James River Group has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.48%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

