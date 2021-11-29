Phala Network (PHA) Hits Market Capitalization of $179.42 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $179.42 million and $16.92 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00231555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00088977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

PHA is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

