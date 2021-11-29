B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th.

B2Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.02. 10,263,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,306,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in B2Gold by 3,608.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in B2Gold by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,003,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,064,000 after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTG. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.