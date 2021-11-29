Insider Selling: Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total value of $191,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LII stock traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $322.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,419. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.77 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 96,641 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Lennox International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,732,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 240.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,002,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lennox International by 46.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.71.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

