3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Martin Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3D Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, October 26th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $116,400.00.

NYSE DDD traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.79. 1,821,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,765,555. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.11. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 350.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 88.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.