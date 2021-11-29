Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) CIO Greg E. Handler Acquires 25,000 Shares

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) CIO Greg E. Handler bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE WMC traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.25. 594,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,138. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 864.63 and a quick ratio of 1,494.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $136.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.08.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 53.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 887.4% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 216,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 194,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

