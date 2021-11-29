3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson Sells 4,000 Shares

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $90,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Martin Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $114,840.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $116,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.79. 1,821,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,765,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 350.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 184.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 88.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

