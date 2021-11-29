Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Director Lisa G. Iglesias Purchases 8,300 Shares

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Director Lisa G. Iglesias bought 8,300 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of AMBC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 666,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,447. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.08 million, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.01) EPS.
About Ambac Financial Group
Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
