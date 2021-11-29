Insider Selling: Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CTO Sells 2,904 Shares of Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CTO Irina Krechmer sold 2,904 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $28,720.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:APRN traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $10.09. 1,234,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,898. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -3.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 136.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 11.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,003,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 103,935 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Blue Apron by 70.3% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 875,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 361,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blue Apron by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 171,175 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

