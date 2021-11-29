Commodore Capital Lp Buys 2,922 Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 2,922 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $15,837.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Commodore Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 9,979 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,784.71.

On Friday, November 19th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 3,225 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $17,544.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 9,622 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $56,288.70.

On Monday, November 8th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 560 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $3,354.40.

On Thursday, November 4th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 1,400 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $8,232.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 8,880 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $50,083.20.

On Friday, October 29th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 44,651 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $254,957.21.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 39,581 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $215,716.45.

On Friday, October 22nd, Commodore Capital Lp bought 27,629 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $152,235.79.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 40,663 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $221,206.72.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.89. The company had a trading volume of 47,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,552. The firm has a market cap of $154.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.32. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

STSA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 19,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 872,713 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

