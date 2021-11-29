Brokerages Anticipate ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to Announce $1.86 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to report $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89. ModivCare reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $7.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ModivCare.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS.

MODV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,091 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 460,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,234,000 after purchasing an additional 75,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 3.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 298,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.08. 74,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,580. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.53. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ModivCare (MODV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.