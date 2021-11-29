Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.26. Avnet posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVT. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of AVT stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 589,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avnet has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $45.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Avnet by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

