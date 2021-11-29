Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

SAN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.

Shares of Banco Santander stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.16. 5,958,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,186,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

