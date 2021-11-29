National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.63

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.63 and last traded at $40.63, with a volume of 2308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 48.54%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. National Research’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $224,602.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 54,257 shares of company stock worth $2,732,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of National Research by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 43.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.