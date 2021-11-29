Redd Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,467.91 or 0.98442341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00048390 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00039724 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $357.72 or 0.00612779 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.