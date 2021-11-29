GoldFund 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $180,018.77 and $5.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoldFund has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005329 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000164 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.