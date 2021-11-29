Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 18,902 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 953% compared to the average daily volume of 1,795 call options.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IBIO traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.85. 36,763,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,499,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of -6.05. iBio has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.09.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. iBio had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 1,133.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that iBio will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut iBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities began coverage on iBio in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iBio by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,553,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,485,000 after buying an additional 120,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iBio by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 528,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iBio by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,846,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 914,209 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iBio by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 82,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iBio by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 968,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 357,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

About iBio

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

