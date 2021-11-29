Spartan Protocol Trading 3% Lower This Week (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.54 million and $1.06 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00063457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00072697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00095117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,426.49 or 0.07582566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,395.21 or 1.00030807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 86,374,766 coins and its circulating supply is 85,674,313 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

