MIR COIN (MIR) Price Reaches $0.0043

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, MIR COIN has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $63,374.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MIR COIN alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00063457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00072697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00095117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,426.49 or 0.07582566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,395.21 or 1.00030807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io . The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.