First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Short Interest Down 60.3% in November

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the October 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of First High-School Education Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First High-School Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.82. 209,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,309. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14. First High-School Education Group has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

