Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group N.V. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company’s product portfolio includes C1INH. Pharming Group N.V. is based in Leiden, The Netherlands. “

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PHAR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.03. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. Pharming Group has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $21.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Pharming Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pharming Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pharming Group by 173.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pharming Group (PHAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.