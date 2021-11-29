Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) to “Buy”

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nitto Denko Corporation is a provider of electrical insulating materials such as double-coated tapes, sealing materials, masking tapes, surface protection materials and non-skid tapes in diverse segments of industry. Its products are designed to assure safety in offices and buildings, precision machinery, machinery & equipment used in production process, and actual work sites. The Company’s technologies and products include reinforcing, vibration-damping and sealing materials. It supplies a whole variety of adhesive tapes in medical and athletic areas. Nitto Denko Group has an extensive lineup of electronics-related products such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards and semiconductor encapsulating resins which are applied to various devices including wide-screen LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, hard disk drives and so on. Nitto Denko Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

NDEKY stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.53. 5,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.81. Nitto Denko has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $49.21.

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nitto Denko (NDEKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.