Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Shares of LBPH stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.68. 13,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,267. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $410,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

