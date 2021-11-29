Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Harte Hanks Inc. is a data-driven, omnichannel marketing company. The company offer customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfilment and marketing and product logistics. It operates principally in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Harte Hanks Inc.is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Shares of HRTH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.00. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,749. The company has a market cap of $55.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.72. Harte Hanks has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78.

Harte-Hanks, Inc engages in the provision of marketing solutions. It specializes in consulting, data analytics, creative services, digital and social media, marketing strategy, marketing technology, and other related services. It supports a range of customers in the field of technology, travel and leisure, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, automotive, finance, and retail.

