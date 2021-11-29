CGI (NYSE:GIB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GIB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.15.

NYSE:GIB traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $84.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,161. CGI has a 1-year low of $73.01 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CGI by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CGI by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

