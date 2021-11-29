KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $736,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 691.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total value of $8,776,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,928 shares of company stock valued at $501,867,436. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,881.98 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,861.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,716.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

