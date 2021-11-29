Insider Selling: Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) VP Sells 15,410 Shares of Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) VP Vivian Delia sold 15,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $679,889.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MOV traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.24. 466,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 140,629 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 135,798 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 130,141 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,415,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 88,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

