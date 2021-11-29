Arnnon Geshuri Sells 3,664 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arnnon Geshuri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,453,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,663. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.51 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $148,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

