Insider Selling: GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,780,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $1,944,000.00.

GPRO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 202,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,833. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GoPro by 65.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,188 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at about $2,742,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth about $1,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

