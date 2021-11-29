HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Brian Halligan Sells 1,335 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total value of $1,051,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total value of $9,170,380.80.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00.

HUBS traded up $48.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $851.91. 656,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,779. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.95 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.78 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $767.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $655.23.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 280.1% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 122.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $795.44.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

