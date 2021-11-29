Brokerages Anticipate Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.34 Million

Equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will post sales of $274.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $277.70 million and the lowest is $269.50 million. Funko posted sales of $226.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $967.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $962.60 million to $970.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

FNKO stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.62. 15,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $843.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.26. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

In other Funko news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 59,867 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $1,214,102.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $29,857.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,051 shares of company stock worth $4,094,797 in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Funko by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,406,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,607,000 after acquiring an additional 43,266 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 874,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Funko by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after buying an additional 141,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Funko by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 6.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

