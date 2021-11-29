Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $928.81 Million

Brokerages predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will report $928.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $935.40 million and the lowest is $913.93 million. Brinker International posted sales of $760.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

EAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 27.0% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 258,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,728,000 after buying an additional 58,641 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Brinker International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $34.84. 1,056,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,925. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average is $52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.62. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $34.49 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

