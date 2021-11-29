Brokerages Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. EPR Properties reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 308.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. FMR LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 31.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 47,288 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 99.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 208,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,696,000 after buying an additional 103,541 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 17.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.38. 568,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,060. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.04. EPR Properties has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $56.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

