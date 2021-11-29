SnowSwap (SNOW) Market Capitalization Tops $3.06 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $48,532.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for about $7.39 or 0.00012682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00063399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00072932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00095501 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,420.86 or 0.07587907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,473.92 or 1.00363910 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 414,493 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SNOWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.