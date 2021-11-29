StrongHands (SHND) Market Capitalization Achieves $508,461.59

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. StrongHands has a market cap of $508,461.59 and approximately $210.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,447,138,593 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

