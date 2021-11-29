Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 525,126 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6,450.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 533,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,126 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,970,172. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $307.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.01.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

