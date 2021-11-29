Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Update

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 271.0% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,526 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.16% of Mesa Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE:MTR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,936. Mesa Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01.

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.