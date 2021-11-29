NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Increased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.5% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,971,965,000 after buying an additional 1,735,207 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,101,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $435,388,000 after buying an additional 1,576,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 307.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,239,139 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $256,700,000 after buying an additional 935,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $315.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.31, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

