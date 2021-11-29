Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the October 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:IAE remained flat at $$8.20 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,606. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $9.74.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
