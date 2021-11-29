Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the October 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:IAE remained flat at $$8.20 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,606. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 144.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 790,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 90.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 55.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

