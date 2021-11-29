Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 238.2% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of LGI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $22.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.1151 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

