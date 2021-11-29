Syntropy (NOIA) Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000617 BTC on major exchanges. Syntropy has a market cap of $179.85 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00043074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.00230386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00089149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 501,353,774 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

