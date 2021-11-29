SPINDLE (SPD) Price Hits $0.0002

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $704,473.60 and $223.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,319.94 or 0.98383247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00048384 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.28 or 0.00316296 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.41 or 0.00496735 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013981 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.70 or 0.00183146 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010487 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001553 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001104 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

