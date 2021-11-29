$2.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to report $2.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $10.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eastman Chemical.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

NYSE EMN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.27. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,845,000 after purchasing an additional 238,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,484,000 after acquiring an additional 40,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.