Zacks: Analysts Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to Post $2.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will post $2.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63. Danaher posted earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.44 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $10.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $326.56. The stock had a trading volume of 223,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.61. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $9,225,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after acquiring an additional 69,402 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

